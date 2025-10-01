Next Article
Zepto's valuation to hit $7B with new $450 million funding round
Business
Zepto, the Indian quick commerce startup, is in the advanced stages of raising $450 million in fresh funding—pushing its valuation up to a cool $7 billion.
The new cash will help Zepto expand even faster, while also letting some early investors cash out.
Calpers, General Catalyst lead the charge
This round is led by Calpers (the California Public Employees's Retirement System) and General Catalyst, with existing backers like Avenir and Lightspeed joining in.
The big goal: boost Zepto's offerings and scale up operations so it can take on rivals like Blinkit and Instamart in India's fast-moving delivery space.