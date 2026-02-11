Zerodha-backed Rainmatter invests $2 million in PensionBox

Launched in 2021, PensionBox is a digital platform that makes managing your National Pension System (NPS) super simple—think opening accounts, setting up SIPs, tracking your retirement savings, even managing EPF and NPS for kids—all from one place.

Financials and future plans

PensionBox reported operating revenue of ₹1.75 lakh for the fiscal year ended March 2025. Despite this growth, it posted a net loss of ₹75 lakh last year.

Over the next one to two years, they're planning to add EPF and gratuity management plus tools for gig workers—hoping to boost both users and revenue.