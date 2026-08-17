Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says AI-bragging in investment decks unimpressive
Business
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath thinks startups bragging about using AI isn't impressive anymore.
He says he frequently comes across investment decks that lead with their use of artificial intelligence, but that's so common now, it's like "Bragging that your product uses AI is like bragging that you take a bath every day," just not special.
Nithin Kamath urges focus on results
Kamath also pointed out that flashy, AI-generated presentations can feel generic and miss what really makes a company unique.
His advice? Focus less on the buzzwords and more on how your tech actually delivers real results, because just mentioning AI won't help you stand out these days.