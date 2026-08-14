Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath warns startups overhype AI in pitches
Business
Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, thinks startups are overhyping AI in their investment pitches, and it's not helping.
He called out this trend as a "surefire way to get ignored," and compared talking about AI to "bragging that you take a bath every day."
For him, AI is now just basic tech, not something that makes your idea stand out.
Kamath: Show product value not AI
Kamath's advice? Stop relying on flashy AI visuals and start showing how your product actually solves real problems with unique workflows or data.
Founders in his circle agree: investors care more about what sets you apart and the value you bring, not just the tech you use.
He also says the best pitch decks answer big questions clearly, like why AI matters for your product and how you handle risks.