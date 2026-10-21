Zerodha Fund House launches BSE Top 10 Banks ETF

This ETF tracks the BSE Top 10 Banks Index, covering banks that make up nearly 89% of India's banking sector by free-float market value.

You will be able to buy and sell units through your demat account after it lists.

During the NFO period, subscriptions are open on Coin by Zerodha and MyCAMS.

Heads up: short-term gains are taxed at 20%, while long-term gains above ₹1.25 lakh face a 12.5% tax, so it might be worth checking with a tax advisor if you are planning to invest big.