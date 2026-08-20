Zerodha to integrate mutual funds into its Kite trading app
Business
Zerodha is making it easier to invest by adding mutual funds directly into its popular Kite trading app.
Soon, you won't need to juggle between Kite for stocks and Coin for mutual funds.
You'll be able to access mutual funds in Kite right from your phone.
Zerodha to enable mutual fund transfers
A new feature will also let you move your mutual fund investments from other platforms straight into Kite.
Neelesh Verma, Zerodha's head of mutual funds, says this update should roll out in the next few months.
With over 65 lakh active investors on Kite, Zerodha hopes this move will simplify investing and attract more investors as competition with rivals like Groww heats up.