Zerodha turns Coin platform into 1-stop investing hub managing 1.9L/cr
Zerodha is turning its Coin platform into a one-stop shop for anyone who wants to grow their money without constantly tracking the markets.
You can already invest in fixed deposits, mutual funds, NPS, and even insurance, all in one place.
With about 2.7 to 3 million active users already and nearly ₹1.9 lakh crore managed through Coin, Zerodha clearly sees a big future in simple, hands-off investing.
Zerodha brings mutual funds to Kite
Zerodha might add bonds next as more people show interest, but that is still in the works.
The company says it will keep offering direct mutual funds (no extra commissions), even as others consider regular funds.
Plus, they are bringing mutual funds onto their Kite trading app so everything is under one roof, making it easier than ever to manage your investments with just a few taps.