Zerodha's Nithin Kamath urges fintech founders to build AI interfaces

Kamath isn't looking for small upgrades: he wants ideas that rethink everything from market structures to tokenization and prediction markets.

As he puts it, "We are looking for founders fundamentally rethinking how people might trade and invest in the future... If you are building something radical, strange, or even a little crazy, we would love to speak to you," attributed to Nithin Kamath (Zerodha founder and CEO) on X.

Zerodha and its investment arm Rainmatter are looking for founders fundamentally rethinking how people might trade and invest in the future and would love to speak to you.