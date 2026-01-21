ZET and DCB Bank launch FD-backed credit card for 1st-timers
ZET and DCB Bank have rolled out the DCB ZET Credit Card, designed for people who've never had a credit card or formal credit before—almost half of India's adults.
You don't need a credit history or income proof; just open a fixed deposit starting at ₹10,000 to get started.
How it works: Credit limit, interest, and building your score
You can use up to 90% of your fixed deposit as your card limit, while still earning up to 7% annual interest on the deposit itself.
ZET says if you use the card responsibly, you could build a solid credit score (700+) in about a month.
Plus, your deposit is insured by DICGC for up to ₹5 lakh.
Digital payments and rewards made easy
This RuPay card links with any UPI app for super-easy digital payments.
You'll also get rewards on in-app transactions including voucher purchases, recharges, and bill payments, with voucher purchases available across 80+ brands.
If you want more flexibility later, you can increase your fixed deposit up to ₹5 lakh through the ZET app.
Why this matters: Boosting financial inclusion
FD-backed cards like this help people who've been left out of traditional banking finally access formal credit—while their money keeps earning interest.
With DCB Bank operating 465 branches across India, onboarding is simple and digital-first.
This launch could be a real game-changer for millions looking to join India's growing financial ecosystem.