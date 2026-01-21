ZET and DCB Bank launch FD-backed credit card for 1st-timers

ZET and DCB Bank have rolled out the DCB ZET Credit Card, designed for people who've never had a credit card or formal credit before—almost half of India's adults. You don't need a credit history or income proof; just open a fixed deposit starting at ₹10,000 to get started.

How it works: Credit limit, interest, and building your score You can use up to 90% of your fixed deposit as your card limit, while still earning up to 7% annual interest on the deposit itself.

ZET says if you use the card responsibly, you could build a solid credit score (700+) in about a month.

Plus, your deposit is insured by DICGC for up to ₹5 lakh.

Digital payments and rewards made easy This RuPay card links with any UPI app for super-easy digital payments.

You'll also get rewards on in-app transactions including voucher purchases, recharges, and bill payments, with voucher purchases available across 80+ brands.

If you want more flexibility later, you can increase your fixed deposit up to ₹5 lakh through the ZET app.