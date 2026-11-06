Zeta's Bhavin Turakhia says AI has made coding less crucial
Business
Zeta CEO Bhavin Turakhia thinks coding isn't the superpower it used to be, thanks to AI.
In a chat on Scaler Campus's YouTube, he explained that since AI can now handle much of the software-building work, skills like problem-solving and critical thinking matter more than just knowing how to code.
Bhavin Turakhia: define problems, guide AI
Turakhia, who started coding at 10, says being able to define problems and clearly explain what you want is becoming essential.
For those getting into tech or starting companies, he suggests focusing on guiding AI and actually making ideas happen (not just dreaming them up).
On hiring, he feels resumes don't show real skills anymore; interviews and proof of work are better ways for employers to spot real talent in an AI-driven world.