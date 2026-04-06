Zetwerk adds Aruna Sundararajan to board, makes Amrit Acharya chairman

Zetwerk targets 4,200cr IPO

Zetwerk is aiming to raise up to 4,200 crore rupees (about $450 million) through its IPO and might do a pre-IPO funding round too.

Roles are getting clearer: Rahul Sharma will lead the new electronics-focused Precision Business, Vishal Chaudhary takes charge of aerospace and defense, Vadim Yakubov heads US operations, and Subba Raju Komaravolu oversees energy and capital goods in India.

With a $3 billion valuation and global ambitions, Zetwerk's keeping an eye on world events that could impact its plans.