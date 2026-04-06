Zetwerk adds Aruna Sundararajan to board, makes Amrit Acharya chairman
Zetwerk, a business-to-business manufacturing startup, is shaking up its leadership before going public.
former Telecom and MeitY Secretary Aruna Sundararajan just joined the board, while co-founder Amrit Acharya steps in as chairman.
The move is all about making the company's structure smoother and giving leaders more responsibility as Zetwerk gets ready for its big IPO moment.
Zetwerk targets 4,200cr IPO
Zetwerk is aiming to raise up to 4,200 crore rupees (about $450 million) through its IPO and might do a pre-IPO funding round too.
Roles are getting clearer: Rahul Sharma will lead the new electronics-focused Precision Business, Vishal Chaudhary takes charge of aerospace and defense, Vadim Yakubov heads US operations, and Subba Raju Komaravolu oversees energy and capital goods in India.
With a $3 billion valuation and global ambitions, Zetwerk's keeping an eye on world events that could impact its plans.