Zetwerk files updated IPO papers to raise up to ₹2,600cr
Zetwerk, the contract manufacturing platform, just filed its updated IPO papers on August 13, 2026.
They're aiming to raise up to ₹2,600 crore through a fresh issue and separately have an offer for sale of up to 96,837,455 equity shares by existing shareholders.
This follows their earlier confidential filing with SEBI in April 2026 and a regulatory green light in July 2026 (SEBI issued observations on July 9, 2026).
Zetwerk revenue jumps 40% to ₹15,913cr
Zetwerk's revenue jumped over 40% in FY26 (financial year 2025-26) to ₹15,913 crore, driven by growth in renewable energy, power transmission, and AI infrastructure projects.
After bouncing back from losses in FY24, they're now showing adjusted PBT turned positive and have doubled their order book to ₹12,370 crore, with nearly 30% of manufacturing revenue coming from international markets.
Most of the IPO funds will go toward paying off debts and for unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.