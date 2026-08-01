Zetwerk files updated IPO papers to raise up to ₹2,600cr

Zetwerk, the contract manufacturing platform, just filed its updated IPO papers on August 13, 2026.

They're aiming to raise up to ₹2,600 crore through a fresh issue and separately have an offer for sale of up to 96,837,455 equity shares by existing shareholders.

This follows their earlier confidential filing with SEBI in April 2026 and a regulatory green light in July 2026 (SEBI issued observations on July 9, 2026).