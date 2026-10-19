Zetwerk IPO fully subscribed at $518 million amid institutional demand

The IPO values Zetwerk at up to ₹25,583 crore (about $2.69 billion), with shares priced between ₹143 and ₹151.

This includes fresh shares and some being sold by early backers and co-founders.

Zetwerk's stock is set to start trading on October 23, a major step for the company as it looks to grow further, backed by big-name clients like Siemens Gamesa and the Indian Air Force.