Zetwerk plans 4,200cr IPO after possible 500cr pre IPO Business Mar 30, 2026

Zetwerk, a B2B e-commerce startup that kicked off in 2018, is gearing up to go public and aims to raise up to ₹4,200 crore (about $450 million) through its IPO.

Before hitting the stock market, they might also do a pre-IPO round for ₹500 crore at a $3 billion valuation.

Zetwerk isn't just local. They work with companies worldwide in sectors like electronics and aerospace.