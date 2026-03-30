Zetwerk plans 4,200cr IPO after possible 500cr pre IPO
Zetwerk, a B2B e-commerce startup that kicked off in 2018, is gearing up to go public and aims to raise up to ₹4,200 crore (about $450 million) through its IPO.
Before hitting the stock market, they might also do a pre-IPO round for ₹500 crore at a $3 billion valuation.
Zetwerk isn't just local. They work with companies worldwide in sectors like electronics and aerospace.
Zetwerk revenue down 11% losses 371cr
In FY25 (fiscal year 2024-25), Zetwerk saw its revenue dip by 11% but managed to shrink its losses by 60%, bringing them down to ₹371 crore.
The company has already pulled in $889 million from big-name investors like Greenoaks and Accel.
Meanwhile, competitors are making moves too: Infra. Market got approval for a ₹5,000 crore IPO earlier this year, and OfBusiness is planning an even bigger listing.