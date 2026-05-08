ZFunds launches ZIVA AI assistant cutting workloads up to 60% Business May 08, 2026

ZFunds just rolled out ZIVA, the first AI-powered assistant in India built for mutual fund distributors and wealth managers.

The idea? To cut down on boring tasks like portfolio reviews and client updates, so managers can focus more on their clients.

In early trials, ZIVA helped reduce workloads by up to 60%, offering real-time insights and support in languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Gujarati.