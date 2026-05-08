ZFunds launches ZIVA AI assistant cutting workloads up to 60%
Business
ZFunds just rolled out ZIVA, the first AI-powered assistant in India built for mutual fund distributors and wealth managers.
The idea? To cut down on boring tasks like portfolio reviews and client updates, so managers can focus more on their clients.
In early trials, ZIVA helped reduce workloads by up to 60%, offering real-time insights and support in languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Gujarati.
Pilot created over 5,000 client proposals
During its pilot with 500 top partners, ZIVA created over 5,000 client proposals and handled more than 9,000 minutes of mock client meetings.
It also makes investor outreach easier by generating ready-to-use communication materials.