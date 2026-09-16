Zhang Yiming overtakes Gautam Adani with $105 billion fortune
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming just overtook Gautam Adani to become Asia's wealthiest, with his fortune topping $105 billion.
The jump comes after ByteDance's value soared, thanks in large part to the AI boom and updated valuations reported by investment firms including BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and T. Rowe Price.
This marks a major shift, as tech and AI are now outpacing old-school industries in creating new billionaires.
ByteDance AI tools and TikTok transfer
Zhang's rise is fueled by ByteDance rolling out AI tools like the Doubao chatbot and Seedance video generator, showing it's more than just TikTok.
Even with US scrutiny, Zhang stayed focused on innovation, with ByteDance transferring parts of TikTok's US business to American investors earlier this year.
It's clear: in today's world, tech smarts can build fortunes faster than ever.