Zhang Yiming overtakes Gautam Adani with $105 billion fortune

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming just overtook Gautam Adani to become Asia's wealthiest, with his fortune topping $105 billion.

The jump comes after ByteDance's value soared, thanks in large part to the AI boom and updated valuations reported by investment firms including BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and T. Rowe Price.

This marks a major shift, as tech and AI are now outpacing old-school industries in creating new billionaires.