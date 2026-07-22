Zhongji InnoLight seeks $7bn in Hong Kong listing since Alibaba
Business
Zhongji InnoLight, a major player in optical technology for AI data centers, is set to launch Hong Kong's biggest stock listing since Alibaba, hoping to raise up to $7 billion when shares go on sale July 30.
Orders opened July 22, with shares priced up to HK$1,010 ($129) each.
Zhongji InnoLight tops optical transceiver market
As the world's top maker of optical transceivers (think: the hardware that keeps AI data centers running fast), Zhongji InnoLight is riding the wave of global AI growth.
The company's big listing signals growing confidence in China's tech scene, definitely one to watch if you're into where AI and investing meet.