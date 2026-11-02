Zhou Qunfei reclaims China's richest woman with 127 billion yuan
Zhou Qunfei just reclaimed her spot as China's richest woman, with an estimated fortune of 127 billion yuan, according to the Hurun Report.
Once earning only $1.20 a day as a factory worker, Zhou is the founder of Lens Technology and has edged past pharma billionaire Zhong Huijuan for the top spot.
Lens Technology made iPhone glass
Born in Hunan in 1970, Zhou left school early and started out working in a watch-glass factory.
At 23, she launched her own workshop: her big break came when Lens Technology began making glass for Apple iPhones in 2007.
Despite trade war challenges, she's kept growing by branching into electric vehicles, AI, and robotics.
Zhou Qunfei and husband rank 33rd
Zhou and her husband now rank 33rd on China's overall rich list (still far behind ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming at the top), but Zhou stands out for building her fortune from scratch.