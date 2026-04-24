Zodiac Energy stock jumps 10% after ₹30.85cr Zambia solar deal
Business
Zodiac Energy's stock shot up 10% on Friday after the company scored a ₹30.85 crore deal to build a solar power project in Zambia.
The contract covers everything from design to installation, giving a solid boost to Zodiac's business pipeline and making investors more confident about its future.
Zodiac Energy expands internationally via Zambia
This win marks a big step in Zodiac Energy's push beyond India, showing it can take on international projects and tap into growing demand for renewable energy.
The company specializes in building rooftop and ground-mounted solar systems, and its move into Zambia is catching attention in the market.