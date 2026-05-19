Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu says layoffs reflect tough global economy
Business
Zoho's CEO Sridhar Vembu wants everyone to know: it's not AI causing many of the layoffs: it's the tough global economy.
He posted on X (formerly Twitter) that companies often blame AI for job cuts to look forward-thinking, but the real issue is deeper economic trouble.
Sridhar Vembu says AI investment insufficient
Vembu pointed out that resistance to AI is growing in the US especially among students showing resistance to AI.
He added that while investing in AI has helped for now, it won't fix bigger financial problems.
His comments sparked debate online about automation and uneven economic benefits.