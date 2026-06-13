Zoho CEO Vembu urges India build AI after US ban

Sridhar Vembu backs open-source homegrown AI

Vembu wants India to lean into open-source AI models, including those developed locally or in China, since getting advanced hardware and training top-tier systems is expensive and tough.

He pointed out that this ban hurts Indian startups hard, and said Zoho is focused on affordable research and homegrown innovation.

As he put it, AI sovereignty, making the case for stronger domestic capabilities.