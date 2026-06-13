Zoho CEO Vembu urges India build AI after US ban
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu is urging India to build its own AI tools after the US government blocked access to Anthropic's Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models over security concerns, a move that even affected foreign-national employees working at Anthropic.
Vembu called this a wake-up call, saying it's time for India to stop depending so much on global tech companies.
Sridhar Vembu backs open-source homegrown AI
Vembu wants India to lean into open-source AI models, including those developed locally or in China, since getting advanced hardware and training top-tier systems is expensive and tough.
He pointed out that this ban hurts Indian startups hard, and said Zoho is focused on affordable research and homegrown innovation.
As he put it, AI sovereignty, making the case for stronger domestic capabilities.