Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu calls AI the technology to watch
Business
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu thinks artificial intelligence (AI) is the technology to watch.
He believes AI could help solve huge problems (like climate change, cancer, and even housing costs) and went as far as saying it might one day help end wars.
Vembu admitted this hope might be his hallucination but called AI the only tech truly worth focusing on right now.
NYU's Damodaran warns AI investments risky
Tech giants like Meta and Microsoft are pouring money into AI, but not everyone's convinced it will pay off.
New York University professor Aswath Damodaran compared today's AI investments to the early days of cars, exciting but risky.
With all the spending on hardware and energy, if results fall short, there's a lot at stake.