Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu: AI boosts output, opens new roles
Business
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu thinks artificial intelligence, or AI, is changing the game: he recently shared that one person might soon be able to handle what used to take 10, especially in computer-based jobs.
While this sounds a bit daunting, he also sees a silver lining: AI could open up new roles in industries that haven't had access to digital skills before.
Zoho pauses raises, trims marketing budgets
Vembu pointed out that we're heading into a tricky economic transition as AI reshapes job markets.
Zoho has already paused raises and trimmed marketing budgets to avoid layoffs, showing how companies are rethinking their strategies.
Big names like Amazon and Epic Games are making similar moves as they adjust to the new reality with AI.