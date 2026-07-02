Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu announces India Japan craft revival project
Business
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu just announced a new project to connect rural businesses in India and Japan, hoping to blend Japanese precision with Indian artisan skills.
Inspired by his friend Britto, who spent years learning Japan's craft culture, Vembu wants to bring back old-school craftsmanship and spark some innovation along the way.
Coincides with Sanae Takaichi India summit
Vembu's announcement comes right as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visits India for the annual summit, making this feel like more than just good timing.
The initiative could help both countries strengthen ties through cultural exchange and support local economies by giving traditional skills a fresh boost.