Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu announces India Japan craft revival project Business Jul 02, 2026

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu just announced a new project to connect rural businesses in India and Japan, hoping to blend Japanese precision with Indian artisan skills.

Inspired by his friend Britto, who spent years learning Japan's craft culture, Vembu wants to bring back old-school craftsmanship and spark some innovation along the way.