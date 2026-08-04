Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu backs deep tech over India's UBI
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu isn't a fan of universal basic income (UBI) for India. Instead, he believes investing in deep technology, especially in education and agriculture, is the way to raise incomes and create real opportunities.
On X, he highlighted how Swiss teachers can afford an iPhone after just a few days' pay, while Indian teachers need months' pay, pointing to tech and smart policies as the big difference.
Vembu backs research-driven rural development
Vembu argues that building advanced tech will help India avoid relying on government handouts like UBI.
He points to countries like Switzerland and Israel, where research-driven innovation leads to better wages and sustainable growth.
His vision? Use wealth from technology to boost rural education, farming, healthcare, and culture, helping communities become stronger and more independent.