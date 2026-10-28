Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu says AI will boost religion's importance
Business
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu thinks AI is going to make religion more important, not less.
Posting on X, he said that as machines get smarter and start handling more of our thinking, people might turn to faith and culture for a sense of identity and meaning.
He also pointed out that moving away from religious beliefs in the name of modernity could have real demographic effects.
Vembu says AI prompts identity questions
Vembu believes AI will push us to ask what really makes us human.
He says things like nature, upbringing, culture, and scripture are all connected and still matter.