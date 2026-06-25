Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu steers company into research driven manufacturing Business Jun 25, 2026

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is steering the company into a new era, focusing on research-driven manufacturing.

He wants to blend software innovation with real-world products, inspired by former Meta CTO Mike Schroepfer's focus on the physical economy, Vembu has combined Schroepfer's "atoms, not bits" view with his own belief that "bits and atoms made to play together."

The goal? Push technology forward in ways that impact both our screens and everyday life.