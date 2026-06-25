Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu steers company into research driven manufacturing
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is steering the company into a new era, focusing on research-driven manufacturing.
He wants to blend software innovation with real-world products, inspired by former Meta CTO Mike Schroepfer's focus on the physical economy, Vembu has combined Schroepfer's "atoms, not bits" view with his own belief that "bits and atoms made to play together."
The goal? Push technology forward in ways that impact both our screens and everyday life.
Tech companies invest in robotics
Vembu says, "Bits are important but atoms are equally important. The future is bits and atoms made to play together."
Zoho's move reflects a bigger trend: tech companies are investing in robotics, automation, and materials science to make things smarter and more efficient.
For young innovators, it's a sign that the next big breakthroughs might happen where code meets concrete.