Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu warns memory prices jumped 500%
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is sounding the alarm about how expensive memory has gotten lately.
He posted on X that memory prices have jumped 500% in just one year because AI data centers are buying up so much.
"Memory prices, along with AI token prices, have made business very difficult," he shared, adding that Zoho has tried not to raise its own prices, but it's getting harder to keep up.
Sridhar Vembu urges memory efficient languages
The spike in memory costs is hitting both hardware and software companies hard: DDR5 kits went from $90 last year to $425 now, and 128GB kits soared from $329 to $3,399.
With these numbers climbing, Vembu is calling for new programming languages and smarter compilers that use less memory.
He stressed that writing safe, productive code shouldn't mean wasting resources: "Safety of code and productivity in writing code cannot come at the expense of memory bloat."