Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu warns of AI data center bubble
Business
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is joining IBM's CEO in raising concerns about a possible "bubble" in AI data centers.
Instead of chasing the current investment craze, Vembu says Zoho will stick to building solid AI foundations like data curation and reinforcement learning.
He's not interested in quick wins, telling The Economic Times, "We will talk in five years," hinting at a steady, long-term approach.
Experts warn AI data center overbuilding
Experts are worried that pouring huge amounts of money into massive AI centers, sometimes up to $8 trillion industrywide, could lead to overbuilding and wasted resources.
It's a reminder of past tech booms (think blockchain or metaverse) that involved big spending but little payoff.