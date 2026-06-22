Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu warns of AI data center bubble Business Jun 22, 2026

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is joining IBM's CEO in raising concerns about a possible "bubble" in AI data centers.

Instead of chasing the current investment craze, Vembu says Zoho will stick to building solid AI foundations like data curation and reinforcement learning.

He's not interested in quick wins, telling The Economic Times, "We will talk in five years," hinting at a steady, long-term approach.