Zoho founder warns AI could make people feel worthless Business Feb 27, 2026

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is making headlines for his honest take on AI.

He recently shared that as AI gets better at automating jobs—even coding—many people could start feeling less valued, especially if their sense of worth comes from their work or intellect.

Still, he pointed out that roles rooted in human connection, like teaching or caring for others, aren't likely to be replaced by tech anytime soon.