Zoho founder warns AI could make people feel worthless
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is making headlines for his honest take on AI.
He recently shared that as AI gets better at automating jobs—even coding—many people could start feeling less valued, especially if their sense of worth comes from their work or intellect.
Still, he pointed out that roles rooted in human connection, like teaching or caring for others, aren't likely to be replaced by tech anytime soon.
Vembu's comments come amid job losses in IT sector
Vembu's comments come as anxiety grows in India's tech world—AI-driven automation has already sparked job security fears and big losses in the IT sector.
He has urged companies to adapt to advances in AI technology.
While Vembu warned of a coming productivity revolution and said companies must adapt, he cautioned about potential negative social effects if displaced workers feel undervalued.