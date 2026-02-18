Zoho hits 150 million users, launches new tools to celebrate
Zoho just turned 30 and is celebrating big—think one million paying customers and a whopping 150 million users worldwide.
The company's grown fast, with a 32% jump in its customer base and a solid revenue boost over the past year.
Zoho's all-in-one suite (including tools like ManageEngine and TrainerCentral) is built to make work life smoother by cutting down on scattered apps.
Staying true to their mission
Zoho stands out because it's still privately owned, so it can focus on what businesses actually need instead of chasing investor demands.
Co-founder Sridhar Vembu says this lets them deliver powerful, scalable, and affordable solutions for businesses.
Their latest launches—like enterprise billing and Zoho Payments, plus expanded payroll services—show they're serious about solving real workplace problems without the usual tech hype.