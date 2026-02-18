Zoho hits 150 million users, launches new tools to celebrate

Staying true to their mission

Zoho stands out because it's still privately owned, so it can focus on what businesses actually need instead of chasing investor demands.

Co-founder Sridhar Vembu says this lets them deliver powerful, scalable, and affordable solutions for businesses.

Their latest launches—like enterprise billing and Zoho Payments, plus expanded payroll services—show they're serious about solving real workplace problems without the usual tech hype.