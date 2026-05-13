Zoho invests ₹70cr in government-backed ONDC to expand seller reach
Business
Zoho, a Chennai-based tech company, just dropped ₹70 crore into ONDC, the government-backed platform aiming to shake up e-commerce.
With ONDC, sellers can list their products once and reach buyers across multiple apps, making online selling way more flexible and accessible.
Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran says ONDC empowers MSMEs
Zoho's investment is all about helping India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) thrive online.
Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran from Zoho says ONDC gives MSMEs the power to break free from old-school barriers and reach more customers.
It fits with Zoho's push to support small businesses as they grow in the digital world.