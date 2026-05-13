Zoho invests ₹70cr in government-backed ONDC to expand seller reach

Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran says ONDC empowers MSMEs

Zoho's investment is all about helping India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) thrive online.

Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran from Zoho says ONDC gives MSMEs the power to break free from old-school barriers and reach more customers.

It fits with Zoho's push to support small businesses as they grow in the digital world.