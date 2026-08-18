Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says AI investments could raise device prices
Wondering why phones and laptops are so expensive this year? Zoho's chief scientist, Sridhar Vembu, says it could be one of the reasons.
In a recent X post, he pointed out that massive investment in the AI boom is stretching supply chains thin and making CPUs, GPUs, and memory pricier.
Even the power and cooling needed for all those AI servers are pushing costs up.
Vembu says high bandwidth memory prioritized
Vembu also noted that memory makers are focusing on high-bandwidth memory instead of everyday devices.
That means fewer affordable options for regular consumers, like how another user claimed an ASUS laptop that cost around ₹57,000 in November 2021 with a similar configuration now goes for ₹90,000.
He compared it to the telecom investment boom between 1995 and 2000: while AI will succeed as tech, not every company betting big will survive financially.