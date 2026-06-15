Zoho's Sridhar Vembu urges India to build foundational domestic tech Business Jun 15, 2026

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu thinks India needs to step up its tech game, not just with fancy AI, but by building the basics.

After the US imposed restrictions on access to some advanced AI models over security worries, Vembu said that relying on foreign tech leaves India vulnerable.

He called AI "AI is the tip of a whole pyramid of capabilities, most of it we don't have and we don't even hear about," and believes real independence comes from creating affordable, essential tech at home.