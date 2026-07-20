Zoho's Sridhar Vembu urges India to revive global tech sharing
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu is pushing for a comeback in global tech sharing, saying it could help close the gap between rich and poor countries.
He points out how, after World War II, nations teamed up to help each other grow, but since the 1990s, strict intellectual property rules have made poorer countries more dependent and stuck in debt.
Vembu calls this the "death of globalism" and urges India to step up as a leader by making technology more accessible.
Vembu cites China AI models
Vembu suggests India can boost its influence by sharing advanced tech, just like China did with AI models.
This would not only put India on the innovation map but also fit its Vishwaguru ambitions to support developing nations.
He highlights Chennai's Integral Coach Factory, built with Swiss know-how, as proof that sharing knowledge helps countries build their own skills instead of relying on others.