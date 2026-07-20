Zoho's Sridhar Vembu urges India to revive global tech sharing

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu is pushing for a comeback in global tech sharing, saying it could help close the gap between rich and poor countries.

He points out how, after World War II, nations teamed up to help each other grow, but since the 1990s, strict intellectual property rules have made poorer countries more dependent and stuck in debt.

Vembu calls this the "death of globalism" and urges India to step up as a leader by making technology more accessible.