Zoho's Sridhar Vembu warns AI spending threatens Indian youth jobs
Business
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu is sounding the alarm about how big spending on artificial intelligence (AI) in IT could mean fewer jobs for young people in India.
He recently shared that companies are hiring less because money is being funneled into pricey AI infrastructure and data centers instead.
Sridhar Vembu warns automation threatens livelihoods
Vembu points out that while AI helps make software cheaper and faster, it's causing budgets for new hires to shrink.
This shift isn't just a tech thing: automation is also cutting manufacturing jobs, which can lead to economic uncertainty.
He highlighted the broader challenge of ensuring people can afford essentials, even as automation changes the job landscape.