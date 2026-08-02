Zoho's Sridhar Vembu warns AI threatens India's IT job creation

Vembu clarified that Zoho hasn't laid off anyone, but new jobs aren't popping up either.

He pointed out that businesses are now putting their budgets toward smarter systems instead of expanding teams, and he questioned whether the world really needs more software right now.

Looking ahead, he expects the software industry to slow down as brands focus more on quality, and reminds us that making things cheaper with automation only works if people can afford them in the first place.