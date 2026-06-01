Zoho's Vembu backs Zerodha's Kamath after court orders Google ₹30L
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu is backing Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath in calling out Google's questionable ad practices.
After the Delhi High Court ruled that Google broke trademark rules in a case involving Hindware, Vembu posted, "What Google was doing was completely unethical and I am glad it has been found illegal in India."
The court ordered Google to pay ₹30 lakh in damages.
Court finds Google infringed Hindware trademark
The court found that Google let competitors use Hindware's trademarked keyword for ads, putting rival brands like Cera and Grohe at the top of search results.
Even though Google claimed it was just an intermediary, the court disagreed, saying invisible use of trademarks still counts as infringement.
This decision puts more pressure on big tech to play fair with Indian laws.