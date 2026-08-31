Zomato won't show you fake dairy dishes anymore
What's the story
In a major move, Zomato has announced a zero-tolerance policy against the sale of analog dairy dishes on its platform in India. The term "analog" refers to synthetic or fake dishes. The company will reserve the right to remove listings of any restaurant found violating this new rule with immediate effect. The decision is part of Zomato's ongoing efforts to promote transparency and improve food quality for consumers.
Compliance requirements
Restaurant partners must take immediate corrective action
Under the new policy, restaurant partners are required to take immediate corrective action. They have two options: either switch to natural dairy products or remove items containing analog dairy from their menus if an immediate switch isn't feasible.
Leadership statement
Commitment to customer health and clear standards
Aditya Mangla, the CEO of Zomato, emphasized the company's commitment to customer health and clear standards.
He said, "At Zomato, our core mission is better food for more people, and that means safeguarding customer health and upholding clear standards for what's listed and served by our restaurant partners."
The policy reflects this commitment and is being implemented with partners who share the same values.
Enforcement measures
Restaurants failing to comply will be delisted
Restaurants that fail to comply with the new policy will be delisted from the Zomato platform.
The company has also asked its restaurant partners to check product labels and ingredient declarations provided by suppliers.
This is to ensure that the ingredients being used are accurate and products listed on Zomato accurately represent what is being served.