Zomato closing Hyderabad customer support center, about 250 jobs cut
Business
Zomato is closing its customer support center in Hyderabad, which means about 250 employees will lose their jobs.
The staff got the news on Monday after changes to Zomato's customer support model over the past six months.
Zomato outsources customer service, offers severance
This move is part of Zomato's plan to make its operations leaner by outsourcing more customer service work to external partners.
The goal? To cut costs and stay competitive as it navigates a competitive food delivery market.
Impacted employees will get severance pay and help finding new jobs.