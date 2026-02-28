Zomato ex-CEO Goyal leads $54 million round for brain-monitoring startup Temple
Deepinder Goyal, who led Zomato through its big growth years, has switched gears and is leading a $54 million funding round for Temple—a startup making brain-monitoring wearables.
Temple just raised $54 million, pushing its value close to $190 million, as Goyal moves from food delivery to cutting-edge health tech.
Temple's wearable tracks blood flow in the brain
Temple's wearable tracks blood flow in the brain to give athletes insights regular fitness trackers can't offer.
The startup is backed by names like Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma and CRED's Kunal Shah, and it's actively hiring neuroscience and engineering talent while entering a crowded wearables space that already includes players such as Whoop, Oura, and Garmin.