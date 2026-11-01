Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal opens temple pre-orders on November 1
Business
Temple, the new health-tech wearable from Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, is now open for pre-orders in India.
You can sign up through the Temple app or temple.com: just download the app, set things up, and add Temple to your cart.
Pre-orders kicked off on November 1 at 9:30pm IST.
Temple priced at ₹85,000 in India
Temple is listed at ₹85,000 in India.
You can pick how many you want and update your shipping info before finalizing.
Payment gets collected on pre-order day but isn't charged right away.
Expect delivery in about three months of ordering, and if you change your mind before it ships, refunds are available.