Zomato founder raises $54 million for wearable tech startup

Investors like Steadview Capital, Vy Capital, Info Edge, Peak XV Partners, and early Zomato supporters joined in. Over 30 Temple employees put in their own money too, with Goyal himself contributing more than ₹100 crore.

Temple is focused on developing experimental wearables

Temple is developing experimental wearables—like a patch that provides real-time, continuous estimates of cerebral blood flow and is engineered to track various other biomarkers—mainly aimed at elite athletes.

These devices are inspired by Goyal's Gravity Ageing idea about brain health.

The fresh funds will help get these products ready for launch soon.