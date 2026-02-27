Zomato founder's new startup asks for body fat percentage Business Feb 27, 2026

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal is making headlines for his new startup Temple, which asks applicants to have a body fat percentage below 16% (men) or 26% (women) but allows candidates who do not meet the criteria to apply and be given three months (on probation) to reach the target.

This unusual rule has set off a big discussion online about whether fitness standards like this belong in tech hiring.