Zomato founder's new startup asks for body fat percentage
Zomato's Deepinder Goyal is making headlines for his new startup Temple, which asks applicants to have a body fat percentage below 16% (men) or 26% (women) but allows candidates who do not meet the criteria to apply and be given three months (on probation) to reach the target.
This unusual rule has set off a big discussion online about whether fitness standards like this belong in tech hiring.
Why this is controversial
Goyal says he wants his team to "wear what they build" and match the physical discipline of their users—elite athletes.
Supporters think this could help create better products, but plenty of people are questioning if body fat should really decide who gets hired.
What are the job openings?
Temple is looking for experts in neural decoding, brain-computer interfaces, embedded systems, and computer vision.
If you don't meet the fitness bar yet, you can still apply and get three months to reach it during probation.
What is gravity ageing hypothesis?
Temple's working on high-tech wearables that track brain and body signals for top athletes—think sensors, AI, and recovery tools all rolled into one.
It's all based on Goyal's idea about "Gravity Ageing Hypothesis," aiming to help users push their limits.