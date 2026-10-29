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Zomato's 'Mehmaan mode' to hide prices during group orders
The feature will be rolled out soon

Zomato's 'Mehmaan mode' to hide prices during group orders

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 29, 2026
11:10 am
What's the story

Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, is gearing up to introduce a novel feature called 'Mehmaan mode.' The announcement came after a user suggested the idea on LinkedIn. The proposed feature would let hosts conceal menu prices when sharing their phones with guests during group orders. Deepinder Goyal promptly accepted the suggestion and promised its implementation within this week.

Feature details

The 'Mehmaan mode' idea and its rationale

The idea for 'Mehmaan mode' was pitched by Ayushmaan Agarwalla, a marketing manager, who tagged Goyal in his LinkedIn post.

He explained that the feature should be a simple one that makes prices disappear from the menu. This way, hosts could pass their phones around without any awkwardness and guests could order at ease.

Agarwalla said he has seen this practice of passing phones for orders becoming more common lately.

Feature implementation

Goyal's commitment to user suggestions

Goyal was quick to respond to Agarwalla's suggestion, thanking him for the idea and promising its implementation within this week.

He also wished Agarwalla a happy festive season.

This isn't the first time Zomato has acted on user suggestions from social media.

In 2024, Albinder Dhindsa, then CEO and co-founder of Blinkit (now group CEO of Eternal), introduced a feature after an X user suggested including free coriander with vegetable orders on their app.

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User collaboration

Previous instances of feature tweaks based on user suggestions

In another instance in 2024, Goyal had expressed his willingness to work with an X user who suggested improvements to Zomato's 'Food Rescue' feature.

Responding to the user's tweet, Goyal had said, "All this and more already in place. Good thinking, btw. Who are you and what do you do? Would love to know you more and see if we can work together?"

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