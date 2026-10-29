Zomato's 'Mehmaan mode' to hide prices during group orders

The idea for 'Mehmaan mode' was pitched by Ayushmaan Agarwalla, a marketing manager, who tagged Goyal in his LinkedIn post.

He explained that the feature should be a simple one that makes prices disappear from the menu. This way, hosts could pass their phones around without any awkwardness and guests could order at ease.

Agarwalla said he has seen this practice of passing phones for orders becoming more common lately.