Zomato launching 'Mehmaan' mode hiding prices during group orders
Business
Zomato will roll out a handy new feature called Mehmaan mode that lets you hide menu prices when passing your phone around for group orders.
Suggested by Ayushmaan Agarwalla on LinkedIn, it's designed to save everyone from those awkward money moments.
Deepinder Goyal confirmed launch this week
Deepinder Goyal confirmed the launch this week while sending festive wishes to users.
Mehmaan mode is the latest example of Zomato listening to its community, like when they added free dhaniya to veggie orders or considered tweaks for their Food Rescue feature, all thanks to user suggestions.