Zomato parent Eternal jumps 3% on Goldman Sachs's 'Buy' rating

Blinkit is the main reason for the bullishness

Goldman Sachs pointed out that Blinkit, Eternal's quick-commerce arm, is growing way faster than expected—projecting FY27 order values to be 80% higher than last year's estimates.

With plans to double store count in the next couple of years and a shift to a first-party model (which could improve margins), things are looking up.

Goldman even expects Blinkit to break even by December 2025 and says the stock could rise as much as 44% if all goes well.