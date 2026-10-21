Deepinder Goyal teases 'DARK by ETERNAL' on social media
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Eternal (Zomato's parent company), has teased a new project called Dark.ai. The announcement was made on social media platform X today. The teaser comes just hours before Eternal's Q2 FY27 financial results are released. Investors are eagerly waiting to see how Zomato and Blinkit have performed in this quarter.
Teaser details
Teaser features computers with 'DARK by ETERNAL' lettering
The teaser post on X featured a desktop monitor and laptop with the words "DARK BY ETERNAL" on a black background.
However, it did not provide any details about the product or its launch date.
The announcement has left many wondering if Eternal is planning to launch an AI-centric product or service.
Project ambiguity
What we know about Dark.ai
The purpose of Dark.ai remains a mystery as Goyal has not disclosed whether it will be an AI-driven consumer app, enterprise tech product, internal platform, or a standalone venture.
It is also unclear if this new project will be integrated with Eternal's existing businesses such as Zomato and Blinkit.
The lack of information on investment commitments or potential revenue models adds to the uncertainty surrounding Dark.ai.
Financial forecast
Brokerage estimates for Eternal's Q2 FY27 performance
Brokerage estimates predict strong revenue growth and improved profitability for Eternal in Q2 FY27.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects consolidated revenue to rise 17.4% sequentially to ₹23,729.3 crore with an EBITDA of ₹854.2 crore, up 257.4% year-on-year.
The brokerage also predicts a significant increase in adjusted profit after tax (PAT), which is estimated to rise by 351.1% year-on-year to ₹293.2 crore.