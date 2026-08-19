Zomato: sustainable packaging may raise delivery bills 10% to 30%
Zomato just shared that switching from plastic to sustainable packaging might bump up your food delivery bill by 10% to 30%.
Right now, plastic makes up about 5% of what you pay, but greener options like bagasse, aluminum, and paper cost a lot more.
Chief Sustainability Officer Anjali Ravi Kumar explained that prices could drop in the future if more people and restaurants get on board.
Zomato launches PackSwitch packaging tool
To help restaurants make the switch, Zomato launched PackSwitch, an interactive website that helps restaurants find the right sustainable packaging for each item on their menu.
Zomato is also encouraging packaging start-ups and restaurant partners to focus on acceptable price points and reduce costs through better manufacturing and distribution.
Plus, their Plastic-Free Future Programme has already recognized over 10,000 restaurants across 500-plus cities for ditching plastic.
And if you want to support the change, there's now a low-plastic filter on the app so you can pick greener options when you order.