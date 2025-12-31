Why your Zomato, Swiggy orders may not arrive today

A nationwide strike by gig workers is set to affect Zomato and Swiggy 's food delivery services in India today. The protest, led by the Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU), will see delivery partners across the country extending their protest on December 31. As many as 100,000-150,000 delivery workers are expected to join the strike during peak hours today.

Strike details Gig workers protest against pay volatility and safety concerns Shaik Salauddin, founder president of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, confirmed the strike. He said "workers are mobilizing across cities to highlight persistent issues around pay volatility, safety and arbitrary account actions." The GIPSWU is India's first women-led national trade union for gig and platform workers. The protest comes after a Christmas Day strike on December 25 that saw some 40,000 delivery workers participate.

Demand list Union demands minimum monthly earning and abolition of peak hours The union has submitted a list of 15 demands to Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya. Among the key demands are the discontinuation of 10- and 20-minute delivery service mandates; a minimum per-kilometer rate of ₹20 for workers associated with platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart and BigBasket; emergency leave and comprehensive maternity protection for women service workers.

Additional demands Union seeks compensation for customer-initiated cancelations The union has also sought a guaranteed minimum monthly earning of ₹40,000, abolition of peak hours, slot systems and weekend hour limits. They want compensation for workers in cases of customer-initiated cancelations. Other demands include replacing AI-based calls with 24/7 human customer support and ending mandatory pre- and post-task photo uploads and proof-of-work requirements.